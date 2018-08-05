Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder

PHUKET: Police in Phuket last night (Aug 3) arrested a nightclub security staffer wanted for a murder in Surat Thani 10 years ago.
Officers led by Col Akanit Danpitaksarn, a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, arrived at the “Hor. NokHook” (ฮ.นกฮูก) night venue on Patak Rd, near Chalong Circle, at 10pm and arrested Somjai Chartrithap, 37.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.