Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder

By TN / August 5, 2018

PHUKET: Police in Phuket last night (Aug 3) arrested a nightclub security staffer wanted for a murder in Surat Thani 10 years ago.

Officers led by Col Akanit Danpitaksarn, a Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, arrived at the “Hor. NokHook” (ฮ.นกฮูก) night venue on Patak Rd, near Chalong Circle, at 10pm and arrested Somjai Chartrithap, 37.

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

