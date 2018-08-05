British rescuer Stanton honored by Coventry town





Richard Stanton, one of the British cave divers involved in the Tham Luang cave rescue operation last month has been bestowed with the Coventry Award of Merits by the Coventry town where he has been residing, according to the BBC Thai website.

The Coventry town will also grant him the Good Citizen Award for his act of heroism in Thailand.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

