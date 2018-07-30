Thai Navy SEAL releases video of underwater rescue in Tham Luang cave





Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page posted another clip showing the atmosphere that the divers found while diving to rescue the 12 boys and their coach trapped in Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai province, Chiang Rai.

The video was taken at Chamber number three showing how difficult the rescue was for the Thai and international divers team.

บรรยากาศใต้น้ำจากโถง 3 ไปเนินนมสาว ของถ้ำหลวง ขุนน้ำ-นางนอน ไม่มีคำบรรยาย ชมภาพแล้วลองจินตนาการว่าเราคือคนที่กำลังดำน้ำอยู่ตรงนั้น This is part of underwater environment from Chamber Three to Nern Nom Sao (the ledge where the survivors were found) inside Tham Luang cave. We have no words for it. You can see by your own eyes and imagine what the rescuers were experiencing. Hooyah….. โพสต์โดย Thai NavySEAL เมื่อ วันอาทิตย์ที่ 29 กรกฎาคม 2018

Video Courtesy of Thai Navy SEAL Facebook Page

