At Least 7 Killed After a Car Bomb Explodes in Southern Philippines

By TN / July 30, 2018

At least seven people have died after a car bomb exploded in Basilan, an island province in the southern Philippines, CNN Philippines reported.

Among those killed there reportedly were a woman and a child, four members of the Citizen Armed Force Gepgraphical Unit (CAFGU) and the driver of the car where the bomb was installed.

According to Reuters, an explosion inside a van killed at least 10 people. Other were wounded, however, the exact number of casualties remained unclear. The powerful blast reportedly occurred moments after local troops stopped the vehicle at a military checkpoint and spoke to the driver.

