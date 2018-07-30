Merkel’s conservatives hit 12-year low in German poll





Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc, trying to move beyond a bitter dispute over migrant policy that threatened the coalition, has fallen to its lowest level since 2006, a poll showed on Sunday.

The Emnid poll published in Bild am Sonntag showed Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their sister party, Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), down one percentage point at 29 percent. That compares with 33 percent in the September election, Reuters reported.

The CSU faces a tough regional election in October with polls showing it could lose its absolute majority in Bavaria.

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (German Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands or SPD), who share power with the conservatives in Merkel’s coalition, failed to capitalize on those losses, also falling one point to 18 percent.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

