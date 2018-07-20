Germany bus attack: Muslim migrant knifeman injures 14 victims ‘after dropping smoking backpack’

This is more of the poison fruit of Merkel’s suicidal immigration policies. She has inundated Germany with migrants without any idea of how difficult, and indeed, well-nigh impossible, to assimilate them. Migrants who have nothing but contempt for the culture and authorities of their new land are not going to assimilate.
The future is only going more incidents like this one. The only way Germany can survive as a free nation now is by a drastic reversal of its immigration policies, but that is not on the horizon. Merkel has several more years left in which she can complete her work of destroying Germany and doing serious damage to Europe in general.
Full story: gellerreport.com
Pamela Geller
