Activities to mark HM the King’s birthday take place nationwide

PATHUMTHANI, 20th July 2018 (NNT) – Activities to mark the upcoming birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn have continued to take place nationwide.
As part of the lead up to his birthday anniversary this July 28, 2018, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn graciously allowed Deputy Palace Secretary Air Vice Marshal Theera Chiangthong to provide royally bestowed food and goods to children in the care of the Youth Aid Center Maharat Foundation in Pathumthani province. A leisure activity was organized for the children before officials representing His Majesty the King and volunteers joined in releasing various fish and undertaking social work around the youth center.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
