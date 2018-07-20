Government to try to protect Wild Boars’ rights to privacy





Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm will seek Cabinet’s approval for a proposal to set up an ad hoc committee tasked with protecting the privacy rights of the 12 Wild Boars boys and their coach and the Thai Navy SEALs who are now a subject of intense interest of the media and production houses.

The deputy prime minister has also instructed the Mae Sai district chief officer in Chiang Rai to strictly screen reporters, especially those from foreign media, trying to have access to the young survivors of the Tham Luang cave saga. He noted that the media may not be aware of legal restrictions and the child’s rights protection law.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article