‘World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023’ Elevates ‘Pad Kaphrao’ Stir-Fry to Global Culinary Heights

Thai food: Pad Kra Pao Moo, pork and holy basil stir-fry.

Pad Kra Pao Moo, pork and holy basil stir-fry, one of the more popular dishes of Thai cuisine. Photo: WordRidden / flickr.




BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is on the lookout for exceptional talents in the art of cooking “Pad Kra Pao” inviting contenders to join the race for the title of Thailand’s first-ever “Pad Kra Pao” champion at the “World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023.”

TAT launches Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to woo foodie tourists

This event aims to promote Thai basil stir-fry to an international culinary stage.

TAT has unveiled the ambitious project “World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023,” to promote the iconic food express menu “Pad Kra Pao” dish. The event is set to take place from August 25 to 27 at Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem (Hua Lamphong) in Bangkok, and will showcase the history and culture of this beloved dish in both its traditional and contemporary forms.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



