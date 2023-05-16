TAT launches Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to woo foodie tourists

Green Papaya Salad or Somtum, Thai food.

Green Papaya Salad or Som tum, is an extremely popular dish in Thai cuisine. Photo: icon0 com.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to continue promoting recognition for Thailand’s culinary attractions this year. Most recently, it launched the Amazing Thailand Culinary City program in support of gastronomy tourism.

TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said Amazing Thailand Culinary City was designed to promote food tourism under the Bio-Circular-Green Economy concept. Restaurants are encouraged to develop a system to manage waste from raw materials used in cooking and implement the “zero food waste” policy when creating food for consumers. These efforts will contribute to the development of environmentally and socially responsible tourism that takes the local community into consideration.

