TAT Expects More Day Trips During Upcoming Long Weekend

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thais are estimated to make 2.6 million domestic travels totaling around 8.76 billion baht during the National Mother’s Day long weekend, which runs from August 12-14, 2023. The number, however, has fallen from the same period last year due to the effects of inflation and various factors.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that authorities expect a decrease in domestic travel for this long weekend since most Thais have already made trips during the six-day holiday at the end of July. The trips for this weekend are likely to be day trips to nearby destinations, which result in lower spending on hotel accommodations and tourist-related services.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

