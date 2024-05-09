Police kiosk in Thanon Phaya Thai, Bangkok

Truck hits clearance bar, causes traffic congestion in Bangkok

Traffic was nearly paralysed after a truck hit a height clearance bar at Phaya Thai intersection in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Thursday morning.

Overloaded Truck Causes Concrete Collapse in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Rd

Traffic police said the accident happened at 5.30am when a truck transporting tyres struck the bar situated in front of a flyover on Si Ayutthaya Road. The bar served as a warning for vehicles exceeding a height of 3.10 metres, preventing them from using the flyover beneath the BTS tracks.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

