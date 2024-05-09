Truck hits clearance bar, causes traffic congestion in Bangkok

Traffic was nearly paralysed after a truck hit a height clearance bar at Phaya Thai intersection in Ratchathewi district of Bangkok on Thursday morning.

Traffic police said the accident happened at 5.30am when a truck transporting tyres struck the bar situated in front of a flyover on Si Ayutthaya Road. The bar served as a warning for vehicles exceeding a height of 3.10 metres, preventing them from using the flyover beneath the BTS tracks.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

