Two people were pronounced dead while ten people sustained various injuries after a pickup truck overturned before sweeping away a motorbike in Kathu on Tuesday (May 7th).

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 6:30 P.M. on the Wichit Songkram Road (Kathu – Patong Road) near a tiger farm in Kathu.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

