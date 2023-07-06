Five People Arrested After Fifteen Gun Shots Fired in Public Area in Kathu

TN July 6, 2023 0
Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers.




Five suspects were arrested after fifteen-gun shots were fired in broad daylight in Kathu in a residential area.

Argument Between Foreigner and Thais Escalates into Multiple Gunshots in Kathu

The Kathu Police told the Phuket Express on Thursday (July 6th) that they arrested five suspects including three teenagers under 18. Those arrested were identified only as Mr. Nopphon ‘Gor’ Saen Kla, 30, Mr. Pakorn ‘Han’ Noinit, 29, Mr. Eak, 17, Mr. San, 16 and Mr. Chai, 17.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

People walking on the street in Kathu, Phuket

Foreign Driver Seriously Injured After Pickup Truck Crash in Kathu

TN July 4, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town

TN July 3, 2023 0
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Video of Intoxicated Foreign Tourists in Phuket Brawling Goes Viral On Social Media

TN July 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Five People Arrested After Fifteen Gun Shots Fired in Public Area in Kathu

TN July 6, 2023 0
Taylor Swift, "The Red Tour" Live in Bangkok.

Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat invites Taylor Swift to Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0
Pattaya Tourist Police headquarters.

Pattaya Police Launch Major Anti-crime Operation Specifically Targeting Foreign Criminals

TN July 6, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

New Thai PM expected within 3 parliament sessions

TN July 6, 2023 0
Dengue and Malaria patients in the Mahidol Tropical Medicine Hospital

Dengue fever on the rise in Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0