Five People Arrested After Fifteen Gun Shots Fired in Public Area in Kathu









Five suspects were arrested after fifteen-gun shots were fired in broad daylight in Kathu in a residential area.

Argument Between Foreigner and Thais Escalates into Multiple Gunshots in Kathu

The Kathu Police told the Phuket Express on Thursday (July 6th) that they arrested five suspects including three teenagers under 18. Those arrested were identified only as Mr. Nopphon ‘Gor’ Saen Kla, 30, Mr. Pakorn ‘Han’ Noinit, 29, Mr. Eak, 17, Mr. San, 16 and Mr. Chai, 17.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

