Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat invites Taylor Swift to Thailand

TN July 6, 2023 0
Taylor Swift, "The Red Tour" Live in Bangkok.

Taylor Swift, "The Red Tour" Photo: Jana Zills.




Taylor Swift is coming to Southeast Asia next year but fans will have to go to Singapore if they want to see her.

Taylor Swift’s concert in Bangkok cancelled

But if Pita Limjaroenrat has his way, the American pop megastar will add Thailand to her itinerary. After all, he said, she’s overdue for an appearance here, having cancelled a planned performance in 2014 shortly after the military coup.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



