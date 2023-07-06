Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat invites Taylor Swift to Thailand









Taylor Swift is coming to Southeast Asia next year but fans will have to go to Singapore if they want to see her.

Taylor Swift’s concert in Bangkok cancelled

But if Pita Limjaroenrat has his way, the American pop megastar will add Thailand to her itinerary. After all, he said, she’s overdue for an appearance here, having cancelled a planned performance in 2014 shortly after the military coup.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

