Argument Between Foreigner and Thais Escalates into Multiple Gunshots in Kathu









Fifteen-gun shots were fired in broad daylight after an argument between Thais and a man from Myanmar in Kathu.

Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town

The Kathu Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the incident at 6:30 A.M. on Wednesday morning (July 5th) in front of rental rooms in Soi Suea Lueang. They and the Phuket Express quickly arrived at the scene.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





