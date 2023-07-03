Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town

TN July 3, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Parked cars in front a mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.




On Sunday afternoon (July 2nd). According to the footage, the unidentified driver came out of a minivan which was parked near a coffee shop on Rassada Road in Talat Yai, Phuket Old Town.

Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers

The driver was holding an iron bar when he emerged from the minivan. A foreign passenger whose nationality and name were not identified to the press came out of the minivan with some luggage. The driver appeared about to hit the foreigner with his hand and the bar but the foreigner walked away.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Video of Intoxicated Foreign Tourists in Phuket Brawling Goes Viral On Social Media

TN July 2, 2023 0
Floods in Phuket

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding in Patong

TN June 30, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport terminal

Two Chinese Nationals Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

TN June 29, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Foreigner Injured When a Large Tree Suddenly Falls In Pattaya

TN July 3, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town

TN July 3, 2023 0
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Body of Australian Man Found Floating in the Krabi Sea

TN July 3, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker

TN July 3, 2023 0
Hospital bed in Thailand

Government hospitals in Thailand in search of more doctors

TN July 3, 2023 0