Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town









On Sunday afternoon (July 2nd). According to the footage, the unidentified driver came out of a minivan which was parked near a coffee shop on Rassada Road in Talat Yai, Phuket Old Town.

Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers

The driver was holding an iron bar when he emerged from the minivan. A foreign passenger whose nationality and name were not identified to the press came out of the minivan with some luggage. The driver appeared about to hit the foreigner with his hand and the bar but the foreigner walked away.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

