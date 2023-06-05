Foreign Tourist in Phuket Forced out of Minivan Over Passenger Disputes Between Rival Drivers

TN June 5, 2023 0
Yellow tuk tuk taxi and minivan in Phuket.

Yellow tuk tuk taxi and minivan in Phuket. Photo: Sharon Hahn Darlin.




A lone foreign female tourist was forced out of a minivan in Phuket by drivers of other vans operating at the Phuket Rassada Port. The drivers claimed the tourist’s app-hailing van driver could not pick up passengers at the port and told the tourist to drag her suitcase out of there if she intended to use app-hailing services.

Video clip of minivan drivers brawling, allegedly over foreign tourist customers, in Phuket goes viral

The incident which was widely shared on social media and went viral happened on June 3rd at the Phuket Rassada Port in Phuket. The unidentified driver of a public minivan who posted the incident claimed that he was stopped by a group of 5-6 men as he was about to take his female foreign passenger to her destination from the port.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express



