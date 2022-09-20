Video clip of minivan drivers brawling, allegedly over foreign tourist customers, in Phuket goes viral

Row of Tuk-Tuks on Thawiwong Road in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Martin Pot.









A video clip of minivan drivers fighting while foreign tourists were watching them at a famous souvenir shop in Phuket has gone viral in social media.

The Thalang Police Chief Colonel Pisit Chuenpetch told the Phuket Express today (September 20th), “The incident happened in front of a famous souvenir shop on Thep Kasattri Road northbound in Thalang.”

Full story: tpnnational.com/

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





