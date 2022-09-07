September 21, 2022

7-year-old boy drowns at pool villa in Sattahip, Chonburi

View of Sattahip in Pattaya, Chonburi

View of Sattahip district in Chonburi. Photo: icon0 com / Public Domain Pictures.net. CC0.




A 7-year-old boy drowned in a 1.2-meter deep pool at a pool villa in Sattahip district, Chonburi.

Sattahip rescue services rushed to an undisclosed pool villa in Sattahip district at 6:30 pm yesterday, September 19th, after receiving a report that a 7-year-old boy had drowned in a pool.

