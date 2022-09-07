7-year-old boy drowns at pool villa in Sattahip, Chonburi
A 7-year-old boy drowned in a 1.2-meter deep pool at a pool villa in Sattahip district, Chonburi.
Sattahip rescue services rushed to an undisclosed pool villa in Sattahip district at 6:30 pm yesterday, September 19th, after receiving a report that a 7-year-old boy had drowned in a pool.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.