August 5, 2022

Fire at Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip leaves 13 dead and more than 40 injured

8 hours ago TN
Firefighters in action

Firefighters in action. Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).




A fire ripped through a Thai nightclub early Friday, killing 13 people and injuring more than 40 others, a member of the rescue team said.

The fire started at the Mountain B nightclub in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province, some 150 km south of Bangkok, an official who asked not to reveal his identity told AFP.

Video footage uploaded by rescuers showed people screaming as they escaped from the nightclub with their clothes on fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after about three hours.

Security measures at Thailand’s countless bars and nightclubs have long been a cause for concern.

An inferno broke out at a New Year’s Eve party in 2009 at Bangkok’s Santika club, where 67 people died and more than 200 were injured.

More recently, in 2012, four people died in a fire caused by an electrical fault at a club on the island of Phuket, one of the country’s most popular tourist spots.

-Thailand News (TN)



