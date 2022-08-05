August 5, 2022

Hunger striking democracy activists freed on bail

August 5, 2022
The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok

The flag of Thailand flown at the Thai Supreme Court building in Bangkok. Photo: Xiengyod.




Two activists held on royal defamation charges were freed on bail by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on Thursday, lawyers said, after the women had gone on hunger strike for 64 days.

Natthanit “Bai Por” Duangmusit, 20, and Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, 26, members of Thaluwang, a pro-democracy group that advocates reform of the monarchy, were both extremely weak, human rights lawyer Krisadang Nutcharus told AFP.

BANGKOK POST



