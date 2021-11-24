November 24, 2021

More than 150 Thai political activists face lèse majesté charge since last year

Protesters displaying three-finger salute in front of Democracy Monument in Bangkok

Protesters displaying three-finger salute in front of Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Milktea2020. CC BY-SA 4.0.




One year on since the enforcement of Thailand’s controversial lèse majesté law resumed after a two-year hiatus, at least 156 political activists in Thailand have faced the charges in 162 cases pending with the police, the prosecutors or the courts, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).

The number is considered a record high, said the Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw).

