More than 150 Thai political activists face lèse majesté charge since last year
One year on since the enforcement of Thailand’s controversial lèse majesté law resumed after a two-year hiatus, at least 156 political activists in Thailand have faced the charges in 162 cases pending with the police, the prosecutors or the courts, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR).
The number is considered a record high, said the Internet Law Reform Dialogue (iLaw).
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
