NAKHON RATCHASIMA: More than 1,000 street racers were arrested and thousands of motorbikes and illegally modified parts seized and body shop operators charged during police sweeps in eight northeastern provinces.

The raids were part of a nationwide crackdown on street racing from Nov 11-20.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts