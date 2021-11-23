Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds in Phuket
PHUKET: Provincial Police Region 8 have announced the seizure of 165 motorcycles and 192 arrests for gun-related offenses in an anti-crime campaign held earlier this month.
Provincial Police Region 8 Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Saengrit announced the arrests and mass motorbike seizures yesterday (Nov 22) at a press conference held at Region 8 Police headquarters, located at the northern end of the island.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News