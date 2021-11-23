November 23, 2021

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds in Phuket

20 mins ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Street racing in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




PHUKET: Provincial Police Region 8 have announced the seizure of 165 motorcycles and 192 arrests for gun-related offenses in an anti-crime campaign held earlier this month.

Provincial Police Region 8 Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Thaworn Saengrit announced the arrests and mass motorbike seizures yesterday (Nov 22) at a press conference held at Region 8 Police headquarters, located at the northern end of the island.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Boat sailing on a canal in Thailand

Phuket Town residents warned of flooding as canal water level rises

4 days ago TN
TogetherPhuket Stepping Forward

Phuket pre-arrival checklist of requirements

6 days ago TN
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket maintains strict COVID-19 prevention measures

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Fishing boats in Koh Kut Island

Prayut Happy with Tourism Recovery

2 mins ago TN
Amnesty Thailand first ever Youth Summit

Pro-monarchy group to rally against Amnesty International on November 25

6 mins ago TN
Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai

Charter change set to become big issue in Thailand’s general election

10 mins ago TN
Display device on Pattaya Walking Street

Pattaya Walking Street business owners hold meeting, request opening plan before New Year’s Eve

16 mins ago TN
Street racing in Thailand

Police street racing crackdown nets hundreds in Phuket

20 mins ago TN