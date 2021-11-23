November 23, 2021

Pattaya Walking Street business owners hold meeting, request opening plan before New Year’s Eve

15 mins ago TN
Display device on Pattaya Walking Street

Display device on Pattaya Walking Street. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




Pattaya Walking Street operators plan to officially file a letter to the Pattaya City Mayor, Governor, health department, Covid center, and other relevant agencies formally requesting for reopening in some manner before the New Year festival.

Prominent Pattaya business operators in the nightlife, entertainment, and bar sector have continued to call for support from local, regional, and national Thai government leaders after their businesses have been essentially frozen by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, after previous announcements that the nightlife, bar, and entertainment sector would not be allowed to open until after the holiday season in 2022.

