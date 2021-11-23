November 23, 2021

Charter change set to become big issue in Thailand’s general election

11 mins ago TN
Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai

Thai election. Poll station at Wat Lamai, Ko Samui. Photo: Jason Eppink / flickr.




Democratic reformists in Thailand have hit a brick wall, after two constitutional amendment bills proposed by civic groups were rejected by Parliament in the space of a year.

Politicians and activists who want sweeping reforms to the post-coup Constitution have vowed to fight on for “true democracy” despite overwhelming opposition from coalition party MPs and senators.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

