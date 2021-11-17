November 17, 2021

Thais asked not to lose hope despite rejection by parliament of ‘People’s Constitution’ draft

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house. Photo: Government of Thailand.




Secretary-general of the Progressive Movement, a non-party reincarnation of the now-defunct Future Forward party, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, has pleaded with members of the public not to lose hope, after Parliament rejected the so-called “People’s Constitution” draft today (Wednesday).

A key proponent of the draft and an advocate for reform of the monarchy, Piyabutr said that, even though the current Constitution was crafted to make any amendment to the country’s supreme law an uphill task, he hopes that the opposition MPs who voted in favour of the draft will incorporate the charter issue in the policy platforms of their parties for the next election.

