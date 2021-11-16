Parliament Asked to Pass First Reading of People’s Charter Amendment Bill

The new Thailand's parliament under construction in Bangkok. It is called Sappaya-Sapasathan. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK, Nov 16 (TNA) – Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, secretary-general of the Progressive Movement, asked members of the parliament to pass the first reading of a people’s bill for charter amendment instead of blocking it.

He told the joint sitting of the House and the Senate that the bill proposed changes to the installation and power of the Constitutional Court and other independent organizations to create checks and balances. It also proposed constitutional amendments to prevent coups and increase the roles of the opposition and House representatives.

