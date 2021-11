Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has suggested the 15-year maximum jail term for lese majeste be cut, a comment that appears to contradict his earlier view of the law being “problem-free”.

His latest remark was posted on the Facebook account of the CARE group comprising veteran politicians with ties to the fugitive premier and the main opposition Pheu Thai Party.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth and Chairith Yonpiam

BANGKOK POST

