  • September 19, 2021
Car mob protest marks 15th anniversary of the coup which toppled Thaksin

Red Shirt Parade in Bangkok. Photo: Honou.



“Car mob” protesters gathered at the Asoke-Sukhumvit intersection shortly before 2pm today (Sunday) for a convoy of cars and motorcycles through different parts of Bangkok to the Democracy Monument, to repeat their demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Many of the protesters are former followers of the now defunct United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD), or the red-shirt movement, and wore black or red shirts with some seen waving UDD red flags.

By Thai PBS World



