  • September 11, 2021
‘Car mob’ demands release of 7 movement leaders – Anon, Pai denied bail

Traffic jam on the road below the BTS Skytrain in Bangkok. photo: pxfuel.



Anti-government protesters from five human rights advocacy groups rallied in a “car mob” today (Friday) to demand the release of seven core leaders of the anti-government Ratsadon group, who have been held on remand for about a month.

Starting at the Democracy Monument at about noon, which took them to Thon Buri via the Phra Pinklao Bridge over the Chao Phraya River, along Borommaratchachonnani Road, returning to Bangkok via the Rama VII Bridge and on to the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road, where they submitted the petition.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



