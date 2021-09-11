Prayut visits Factory Sandbox in Nonthaburi







NONTHABURI, Sept 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha inspected a Factory Sandbox site and was set to chair a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration in the afternoon.

Gen Prayut together with Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin visited a factory of SB Furniture Industry Co which participated in the “Factory Sandbox” project. The factory intensified antigen tests among workers, implemented Sandbox Zero Case measures and maximized disease controls including health screening, isolation and referral to field hospitals.

