AYUTTHAYA: Seven members of a major drug network have been arrested with more than 7 million speed pills, 300kg of crystal methamphetamine and 184kg of ketamine during a raid on a house in Bang Pa-in district.

A team of officials from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau raided the house in tambon Chiang Rak Noi around 8pm on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthorn Pongpao

BANGKOK POST