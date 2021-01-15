Youths believed to have died of benzodiazepine overdose in ketamine powdered milk





Excessive levels of a substance in the benzodiazepine family, formerly marketed as “Valium” but now called Diazepam, has been detected in the bodies of some of the young Thais who died after possibly using the drug cocktail “ketamine powdered milk”, or ketamine cocktail.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said today that lab tests show about 200 milligrams of Diazepam, equivalent to about 100 sleeping pills, in their bodies, which is believed to have contributed to their deaths.

