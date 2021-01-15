January 15, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tsunami Feared After Major Quake in Indonesia Reportedly Kills Dozens and Injures Hundreds

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
USAID Disaster Response Aceh Quake 2013

USAID Disaster Response Aceh Quake 2013. Photo: USAID Indonesia.


At least 26 people died and more than 600 were injured as a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, media reported on Friday citing rescue services. The epicentre was 36 kilometres south of the West Sulawesi province’s capital of Mamuju. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake depth was 18 kilometres.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that rescuers kept searching for people trapped under the rubble of buildings that collapsed in the earthquake. The death toll previously stood at seven.

The chief of Indonesia’s Meteorology and Geophysics agency (BMKG), Dwikorita Karnawati, said that at least 26 aftershocks had been registered following the quake. Karnawati added that the country could still be hit by strong aftershocks that could cause a tsunami.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Henry Batyaev, Alexandra Kashirina
Sputnik International

Tsunami Feared After Major Quake in Indonesia Reportedly Kills Dozens and Injures Hundreds 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Turkey aiming to turn new chapter with EU: Top diplomat

5 days ago TN
1 min read

5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits Taiwan Region, Local Weather Bureau Says

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Debris Found during Operation to Locate Missing Boeing 737 in Indonesia

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Man, 80, Killed By Wild Elephant In Khao Yai

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Tsunami Feared After Major Quake in Indonesia Reportedly Kills Dozens and Injures Hundreds

5 hours ago TN
1 min read

Youths believed to have died of benzodiazepine overdose in ketamine powdered milk

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Wandering buffaloes cause two-car collision in Khon Kaen

6 hours ago TN