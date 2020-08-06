6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia, EMSC Says

6.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia, EMSC Says1 min read
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the Banda Sea off Indonesia on Friday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The epicentre of the quake was located 228 km (141 miles) southeast of Katabu at a depth of 640 km (398 miles). At the moment, no tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities.
The archipelago nation regularly suffers from powerful tremors and dangerous volcanic eruptions as it is situated in a seismically active zone of the Pacific known as the Ring of Fire.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International