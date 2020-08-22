Rajini Queen’s school forbids students ‘improper’ references to the Monarchy





The conservative all-girl Rajini School, or the Queen’s School, has announced that it will not allow students to refer to the Thai Monarchy in an offensive manner and will not allow any actions which are against the school’s regulations, regarding the singing of the national anthem, or bullying.

Any student found to have defied this instruction will be dealt with in accordance with the regulations and, if the violations are against the law, the school will not protect the students from legal action, it said in a statement addressed to all parents.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

