August 10, 2020

Protesters warned they will face prosecution if they offend the Thai Monarchy

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Minister, Buddhipongse Punnakan, has warned protesters to refrain from offending the Monarchy, as pro-democracy and royalist groups rallied in front of Parliament this morning (Monday).

While recognizing their right to free expression, he asked the demonstrators in both camps to obey the law and to refrain from doing anything, especially on social media, which could be deemed to offend the Monarchy or be a violation of the rights of others, or they will be dealt with according to the law.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

