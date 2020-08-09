Thailand listed in US travel advisory as one of seven COVID-19 low risk locations





Thailand is among only seven countries and territories categorized in the latest US travel advisory as being at low-risk for COVID-19 infection.

Professor Dr. Nop Siriruek Songsivilai, Secretary-General of the National Research Committee, said on Sunday that the inclusion of Thailand in the low risk list is a significant change and welcome news for Thailand.

The other low risk places on the list are New Zealand, Fiji and islands in the Caribbean, including Bonorae, Saba and Saint Barthélemy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

