3 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand, no infections at Janey concert

3 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand, no infections at Janey concert1 min read
Three new cases were reported on Sunday, while the Public Health Ministry confirmed none of the concert-goers in Nakhon Si Thammarat were infected with the novel coronavirus.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one of the new cases was a Bangladeshi man, 31, who tested positive on Thursday during his stay at a quarantine hotel in Bangkok. The businessman arrived from Bangladesh on July 30.
