Nakhon Si Thammarat concert organiser charged over packed, maskless audience
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The organiser of a luk-thung concert at a charity fair has been charged after photos posted on social media showed a packed-out venue with most people not wearing a mask, in breach of coronavirus control measures.
Cha-uat district police chief Pol Col Thien Barnthip said on Friday Paisant Vettayayong was charged with violating the emergency decree by failing to apply social distancing principles and enforce wearing of masks by concert-goers.
Nujaree Raekrun
BANGKOK POST