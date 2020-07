PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD has issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and other areas along the Andaman coast, with storm surges waves reaching up to three metres high.

The warning for the Andman coast came as the TMD yesterday issued its “Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Wave over Thailand” weather warning, effective for today (July 31) through next Tuesday (Aug 4).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

