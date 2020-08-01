August 1, 2020

Korean executive found dead in Phuket

Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket

Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket. Photo: Tatters / flickr.


PHUKET: A 40-year-old South Korean executive was found dead inside a pickup truck in Muang district of Phuket with his head covered in a plastic bag.

Police found the white pickup with Phuket licence plates was found in a car park of Golden Triangle Been Co in tambon Vichit after being alerted at around 11.40am on Friday, said Pol Lt Col Narong Muangduang, investigation chief at the Vichit station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

