Police hunting thief following a fatal bag snatching in Pattani





Police in Thailand’s southern border province of Pattani are looking for a thief on a motorcycle, who snatched the shoulder bag of a woman riding pillion on another motorcycle, causing her to fall onto the road, fracturing her skull and killing her.

Video footage from CCTV on the road, in Muang district of Pattani, shows the suspect, wearing a mask and full-faced crash helmet, snatch the bag, which was on the lap of the victim.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

