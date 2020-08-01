August 1, 2020

Finnish, Serbian in Quarantine test positive for COVID-19

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported two new patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 who arrived from other countries and were quarantined.

One of them is a Serbian football player aged 29 who arrived on July 19. He first tested negative and was brought to alternative local quarantine in Buri Ram province. He was found with the disease in the second test on July 27 while being asymptomatic. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Buri Ram.

The other is a Finnish man who arrived from Denmark on July 27. He stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

Finnish, Serbian in Quarantine test positive for COVID-19 2

