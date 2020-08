BERLIN (Sputnik) – Criminals attacked a shopping centre in Berlin with tear gas, injuring several people, according to rescue services in the German capital posting on Twitter.

“Multiple injuries in Kreuzberg. We are working in a department store in Hasenheide/Hermannplatz”, the message says.

Police confirmed that the attack happened in Hermannplatz.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts