German Police Arrest Syrian in Berlin Over Suspected Bomb Plot

German Police Arrest Syrian in Berlin Over Suspected Bomb Plot1 min read
BERLIN (Sputnik) – A radicalized Syrian was arrested in Berlin on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in Germany that would have involved explosives, the city’s prosecution said.
The suspect was detained in his Berlin home during a raid, conducted as part of a probe into his plans to “commit a serious act of violence against the state,” the press release read.
The 37-year-old was found to have been active since last spring in a chat in the Telegram messenger app closely linked to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International