German Police Arrest Syrian in Berlin Over Suspected Bomb Plot





BERLIN (Sputnik) – A radicalized Syrian was arrested in Berlin on Tuesday on suspicion of plotting a terror attack in Germany that would have involved explosives, the city’s prosecution said.

The suspect was detained in his Berlin home during a raid, conducted as part of a probe into his plans to “commit a serious act of violence against the state,” the press release read.

The 37-year-old was found to have been active since last spring in a chat in the Telegram messenger app closely linked to the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



