Tue. Nov 19th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Over 150 Grab motorbike drivers in Pattaya strike

1 min read
26 mins ago TN
Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok. Passengers canbook GrabBike (Win) via the Grab app. Photo: grab.com.


Pattaya – Over 150 GRAB motorbike delivery drivers gathered this afternoon at the back of a Big C department store in South Pattaya. They were refusing to deliver to customers until management from Grab addressed their concerns.

A representative from the striking drivers, 44 year old Mr. Sanoh Engseng, told The Pattaya News that it is not fair for them as they have been getting reduced income but do more work since recent company policies changed. He said the company has significantly cut commision and overall pay while hiring more drivers at reduced rates.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman’s neck in Pattaya

19 hours ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya area resident wins 12 million baht in Thai lottery

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Thief arrested for snatching purse from foreign tourist in Pattaya

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

German Police Arrest Syrian in Berlin Over Suspected Bomb Plot

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Over 150 Grab motorbike drivers in Pattaya strike

26 mins ago TN
2 min read

Philippine President Duterte Says Illnesses Taking Toll on Him

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Pope’s visit a “pilgrim of peace” for all

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close