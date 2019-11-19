Over 150 Grab motorbike drivers in Pattaya strike





Pattaya – Over 150 GRAB motorbike delivery drivers gathered this afternoon at the back of a Big C department store in South Pattaya. They were refusing to deliver to customers until management from Grab addressed their concerns.

A representative from the striking drivers, 44 year old Mr. Sanoh Engseng, told The Pattaya News that it is not fair for them as they have been getting reduced income but do more work since recent company policies changed. He said the company has significantly cut commision and overall pay while hiring more drivers at reduced rates.

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

