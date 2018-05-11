AfD Slams Proposal Set to Allow Ex-Daesh Terrorists to Bring Family to Germany

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has unsurprisingly been very critical of the German federal government’s proposals to assist refugees, including those who formerly had ties to hardline Islamist groups, with bringing their families to Germany, as part of the country’s family reunification program.

Alice Weidel, the leader of the AfD in the Bundestag, slammed proposals by the German government to allow the families of refugees, including those who formerly had ties to terrorist groups, such as the Daesh terrorist organization, to be relocated to Germany.

“This piece of draft legislation is from the madhouse. The duty of the federal government is to ensure, in the interest of public security, that perpetrators, Islamic extremists and potential terrorists leave the country as quickly as possible. Instead, the federal government wants to make it easier for such people to settle permanently in our country by catching up with their families,” AfD leader Alice Weidel said on May 9 according to an official party press release.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International